2 dead, 3 injured after man drives car into St. Louis Park restaurant

(KSTP) – Two people are dead and three are injured after a man drove into the outside patio area at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Sunday evening.

Law enforcement says the driver has been arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide.

Officers responded to Park Tavern just after 8 p.m. on a report of a vehicle being driven into the outside patio area.

Surveillance video showed the driver entering the parking lot, but not the restaurant. Officials say he then attempted to park before accelerating into the patio area.

Park Tavern will be closed until further notice.

According to a social media post made by the business, the decision was made to “support and care for our staff and neighbors.”

Its owners are thanking customers for their understanding and kindness as patrons and workers reel from Sunday night’s incident. As of this time, no details about the victims have been released, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is still working to learn if the victims were Park Tavern staff or patrons.

Early Monday morning, a memorial could be seen being set up, with shirts displaying the business’ name displayed on the backs of a dozen chairs, which had flowers attached to them.