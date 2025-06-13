19th Annual Sober Fest kicks off in Kasson next month

(ABC 6 News) – In an effort to support Treatment Court participants, the 19th Annual Sober Fest will kick off in Kasson on Saturday, July 12th.

The event is hosted by the Dodge, Wabasha, Winona, Steele/Waseca, Rice, Olmsted, and Third Judicial District Veteran’s Treatment Courts. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with participants and alumni of local Treatment Courts, their families, and friends. The event is also open to the public.

Sober Fest 2025 includes kickball games between the Treatment Courts and a pulled-pork lunch. So mark your calendars to come out and enjoy some fun and food while supporting Treatment Court participants as they give back to the programs that helped them on the road to recovery.

The event is being held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Kasson. Freewill donations will be accepted.