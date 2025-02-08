19 states sue to block DOGE from accessing sensitive data

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — 19 states, including Minnesota, are suing the Trump administration, looking to block Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing highly sensitive taxpayer records of millions of Americans.

The lawsuit alleges that allowing access to sensitive data poses major cybersecurity risks and violates multiple federal laws.

The lawsuit also raises concerns Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent changed data protection rules to allow DOGE employees to access that sensitive data.