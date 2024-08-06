19 Minnesota counties eligible for FEMA assistance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is extending aid to 19 counties in Minnesota that were impacted by the flooding back in June.

In Austin, the cleanup continues after flooding put the communities under water.

“Any time people can get a help on hard times I think it’s a good thing,” Keith Oldenkamp said.

Now, FEMA is encouraging everyone to apply for assistance.

Assistance is offered for homeowners and renters that were uninsured or underinsured during the severe flooding.

“We threw everything we had that got affected but we did take pictures so I probably will at least give it a shot, see what I can do,” Oldenkamp said.

Oldenkamp won’t be the only one looking for support.

“I came down and I look around and was like wow there’s water everywhere and the water had come through my walk-in shower, basement shower drain and it was just gushing out water constantly,” Sarv Mithaqiyian said.

Mithaqiyian has been in contact with FEMA for potential assistance.

With the basement, he plans to install vinyl floors instead of carpet after being forced to throw it out from water damage.

“The assistance from FEMA will definitely make me feel like there are people out there that are looking after people in my shoes and I really appreciate any help I can get.

FEMA says they’re ready and looking forward to help those in need.

“We are ready, once a state is declared, or a county is declared I will deploy a big group of people to be able to take care of everyone that need assistance, so no one is going to be left behind,” FEMA public affairs specialist Erendira Strittar said.

For those who apply, it’s important to have any photos or videos on hand of the damages.

You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.