18th edition of Sober Fest returns to Kasson

(ABC 6 News) – Sober Fest returned to Kasson for its 18th year on Saturday afternoon. It included participants and alumni of local drug treatment courts in six different counties.

The event took place at Veteran’s Memorial Park as both the Olmsted County Drug court and Dodge County Drug Court participated in several games of kickball.

The idea behind the event is to show that members of the court can have a good time, without the influence of drugs.

“The idea is that you can have fun without alcohol, without drugs, and really find a meaningful life. Siobhan is a good example of that in where she’s come, the progress along the way. It’s been really gratifying for me,” said Steve Lansing, the Mental Health specialist for Dodge County Drug Court.

Siobhan Mckee is one who knows the struggles of substance abuse firsthand.

“When you feel like reaching out isn’t your strong suit and that phone feels like 100 pounds sometimes and you’re scared, that’s where it’s great to come to these things and be included in something like this, it kind of breaks that ice away,” said Mckee.

With all she’s gone through in life, Mckee credits events like Sober Fest for helping keep her clean.

“Getting to see people I haven’t seen since I graduated drug court and being able to have those relationships still with the professionals and just coming together and having fun,” said Mckee.

The event is a way for people who struggle with addiction to build connections with others in their situation and keep them out of the prison system.



“It originally started out as a softball tournament between Wabasha and Dodge County, they were the first two in Southern Minnesota, treatment courts. Treatment courts is an alternative to incarceration and other forms of sanctions, and then Winona joined and it went to 3. Eventually we evolved to coming here with a number of teams,” said Lansing.



“We had an independent study done, because we’re grant supported and we have to have an outcome study done. Back then, 73 percent in 3 years, 70 percent within 5 years, we’re still clean and sober. Those are pretty impressive numbers,” Lansing added.



Proving for people like McKee, these events can make all the difference in turning someone’s life around.