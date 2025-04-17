18 Years Later: Documents reveal the cause of death in April Sorensen’s murder

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — April Sorensen was found murdered in her northwest Rochester home back in 2007.

Now, 18 years later, the case remains unsolved.

ABC 6 News is taking a look inside the unsolved murder case as we reveal new information in Sorenson’s homicide.

It was on this day, April 17, 2007, that Sorensen’s body was discovered by first responders bloodied and set on fire.

ABC 6 News has obtained documents that confirm Sorensen’s cause of death as those documents show that not only was Sorenson stabbed in the torso and strangled, but she died after having her throat slashed.

About a month after Sorensen’s death, an FBI profile of the killer was released. It described him as a lone male who is covert and inconspicuous.

“The offender may have been involved in other impulsive criminal behaviors in the past such as burglary, theft, trespassing, window peeking, or joy riding,” said former RPD Captain Brian Winters.

Eight years ago, Rochester reported that they conducted hundreds of interviews in the case. However, despite work, DNA testing, and media coverage, there are no suspects in Sorensen’s death.

“You know, I’ve always thought at some point we will solve this case. There is a person or persons who some of our investigators feel is responsible for this, for April’s death, but without evidence, we’re not able to charge the case,” said former RPD Captain John Sherwin.

Anyone with information regarding Sorensen’s homicide is asked to contact Detective Alex Kendrick at 507-328-2739.