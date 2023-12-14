17-year-old injured in crash on Highway 30

(ABC 6 News) – A 17-year-old girl from St. Paul was injured after a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and 90th avenue in Olmsted County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at around 8:00 a.m. when she lost control, entered a ditch, and struck an electric pole.

The crash report states the road was dry at the time of the crash.

MSP did not initially release information on the extent of the driver’s injuries, but will provide an update on their website on 12/14/2023 at 11:30.

Along with state patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff, Chatfield Fire and Ambulance assisted on the scene.