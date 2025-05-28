17 bills signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday evening, Governor Kim Reynolds announced she had signed a list of 17 bills into law.

The list included a bill requiring high school students to pass a U.S. Citizenship Test in order to graduate.

“Requiring high school graduates to pass the U.S. Citizenship Test ensures Iowa students are fully prepared to be responsible and engaged citizens,” Reynolds said via a press release.

The new law will start in the 2026-2027 school year.

Meanwhile, another law will ban Iowa public entities such as state, city, or county departments or positions from participating in diversity, equality, or inclusion programs.

That law also means public institutions cannot promote a position implying things like anti-racism, social justice, or heteronormativity.

The families first bill was also signed into law, granting paid family leave for state employees.

“After working on it for three years, the families first bill is finally state law. We are giving state employees paid parental leave, joining 24 other states and the federal government. This bill will provide the crucial time needed for employees to bond with their newborn children,” Reynolds said via a press release.

More information on the 17 new laws in Iowa can be found here.