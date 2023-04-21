16-year-old Rochester boy arrested, allegedly with marijuana, vape cartridges in car

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police claim they took a 16-year-old boy into custody after finding 46 marijuana vape cartridges, 304 grams of marijuana, an electronic scale, and a loaded Glock handgun in his vehicle Thursday, April 20.

Rochester police said Friday that officers attempted a traffic stop at 55th Street NW and Bandel Road at about 3:40 p.m., then saw the juvenile hit a sign in a parking lot at the intersection, then drive down Bandel Road before stopping in the 5700 block.

Police allege that the juvenile’s vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, and that they searched his vehicle based on the smell, collision with the sign, and failure to stop immediately for lights and sirens.