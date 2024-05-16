$15k headed to Family Promise Rochester to support area families

(ABC 6 News) – Family Promise Rochester is receiving a $15,000 grant from Clayton and Family Promise National to support families facing homelessness in Olmsted County.

The grant is part of $1.3 million dollars that Clayton and Family Promise National are gifting across the Family Promise network nationwide.

Clayton and Family Promise recently partnered, according to Erin Sinnwell, the Exec. Dir. of FPR. As part of that collaboration, the program ‘A Future Begins at Home’ was created in 2019 to ensure all families facing homelessness remain houses and can regain stability. The program has raised millions in additional funding helping more than 25,000 families, according to a press release.

“Being that we are the only shelter for families experiencing homelessness, grants like this help us to keep families from having to enter shelter. There is a great need in our community over the past two years and we are not seeing that number decrease. Our shelter only has space for 3 families, so this is another way that Family Promise Rochester can serve our community,” said Sinnwell.