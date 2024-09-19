14-year-old bicyclist injured after colliding with a car on Hwy 56 near Austin
(ABC 6 News) — At around 6:50 PM, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Windom Township in which a 14-year-old bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car.
The crash occurred on Highway 56 at Interstate 90. According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the bicyclist and a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle were both traveling south on Highway 56 when they collided.
According to MSP, the bicyclist was transported to Mayo Hospital in Austin with “minor non-life threatening injuries.”
The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.