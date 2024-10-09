14 states sue TikTok, say company is negatively impacting younger people

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Social media giant TikTok is facing lawsuits filed by 14 states alleging the company is negatively impacting younger people.

The lawsuit takes aim at TikTok’s algorithms, calling them “addictive” and resulting in teens and kids staying online for longer periods of time which the lawsuits allege leads to mental health damage.

“I think the algorithm can be seen as addictive because it’s feeding back what you’re looking for,” said ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darrien Sutton. “Every time you scroll, you see a video that you like. The longer that you stay on that video, the more interest you show, the more likely you’re going to see more videos like that.”

In a statement, TikTok responded to the lawsuit saying for the past two years, they’ve been trying to work with the Attorney General to find “constructive solutions to industry-wide challenges.”