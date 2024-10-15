13-year-old killed at haunted hayride in Stearns County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Stearns County, what was supposed to be a fun excursion over the weekend turned tragic when a boy died at a haunted hayride.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, they were called to the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta.

A boy had been run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor. Staff, bystanders, and first responders tried to help, but 13-year-old Alexander Mick died at the scene.