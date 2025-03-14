12 injured after plane catches fire at Denver Airport on Thursday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — 12 passengers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a plane caught fire at the Denver Airport on Thursday.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport and caught fire on the runway.

The Boeing 737 was on the way to Dallas from Colorado Springs, but it was diverted to Denver after the crew reported engine vibrations.

All 172 passengers and six crew members were evacuated.

The NTSB is investigating the fire. In a statement, American Airlines thanked crew members and first responders for their quick and decisive action.