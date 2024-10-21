11-year-old found dead in pond in Eden Prairie; concerns arise regarding safety for children with autism

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A sad ending to the search for an 11-year-old boy in Eden Prairie is bringing up concerns about safety for children with autism.

Police said Sunday night that they found a body matching the description of Mohamed Mohamed, an autistic and non-verbal boy, four hours after he went missing.

When it comes to keeping children like Mohamed safe, the Somali Parents Autism Network recommends door and window locks along with using the latest child safety technology.

One Minnesota mother created an app to help parents of children with autism called Cadre, which is a community support group.