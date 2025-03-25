11-year-old detained for suspected break-in at Austin Pizza Ranch

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, an 11-year-old has been placed in a juvenile facility following multiple incidents at the Pizza Ranch in town.

According to the Austin Police Department, there was a report of a shattered glass door and suspected theft at the Pizza Ranch on Sunday morning.

After watching surveillance video, police detained the juvenile male. During their investigation, police say they recovered the stolen property.

Police say they have responded to two burglary calls at the location since December, and they remain under investigation.