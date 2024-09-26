10th person dies from contaminated deli meat

(ABC 6 News) — A 10th person has died from a Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat.

The CDC is reporting at least 59 people in 19 states have been sickened by the bacteria linked to Boar’s Head liverwurst that was manufactured in July.

The number of cases could be even higher due to the nearly 10-week delay for Listeria symptoms to appear.

Boar’s Head has now discontinued liverwurst production and has closed the Virginia plant where it was made. Inspection reports revealed mold, insects, and meat and fat residue throughout the plant.

They now face several lawsuits filed by families of the deceased.