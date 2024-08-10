100th birthday celebration at Prairie Meadows Senior Living

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A milestone birthday was celebrated on Friday at Prairie Meadows Senior Living community in Kasson — just one day shy of the birthday girl’s 100th.

It’s a century in the making for Doris Biel, and when you’ve waited that long, you get to start a little early.

The birthday eve celebration is part of Prairie Meadows’ “Dare to Dream” program aimed at making dreams come true for one resident per month.

Biel also received a letter from Governor Tim Walz recognizing her big day, and the celebrations likely will continue on Saturday on Biel’s official centennial birthday.