$100,0000 Powerball ticket purchased in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Lottery announced Tuesday that a Powerball ticket purchased at the Rochester Kwik Trip on Marion Road SE is worth $100,000 in the Aug. 21 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on Aug. 21 were 3-4-12-22-28 and the Powerball is 16.

According to the Minnesota lottery, the match 4+ Powerball prize is normally $50,000, but the player added Power Play to their ticket for an extra $1, so their prize was multiplied by two to win $100,000.

Minnesota Lottery winners of more than $10,000 in prizes retain their privacy unless they choose to make their winnings public.