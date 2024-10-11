100-year time capsule in Albert Lea carries memories of Naeve hospital

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It was a blast from the past for people in Albert Lea as the Mayo Clinic health system celebrated the completion of the Naeve commemorative garden and they were able to look back on a piece of history.

A time capsule has been buried away for 100 years and inside featured old news article and documents from patients that stayed at Naeve hospital from 1911.

“The ability to look back in time and see what was important to the providers of that era, being there for the patients, making sure they provide good value for their care, having good outcomes and then also, really appreciating a future,” Mayo Clinic physician Dr. Robert Albright said.

A piece from the Naeve hospital still remains and is now a part of this new garden.

When the hospital had to be torn down for safety concerns, that’s when the time capsule was discovered and from there it was an effort to dedicate a space to honor the hospital’s memory.

“To have this beautiful garden that appreciates the legacy that we all appreciate, is part of what we do for healthcare is so important,” Dr. Albright said.

Just like how the people in the past buried this time capsule, people here plan to bury another time capsule for people many years from now to discover.