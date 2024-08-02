10-year-old taken to hospital after accident at Northwood pool now awake and breathing on her own

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The 10-year-old girl who was in critical condition after being pulled from the Northwood Swimming Pool is now awake and able to breathe on her own.

She was taken off the ventilator on Wednesday and is now out of intensive care. According to a GoFundMe page, she will soon be starting physical therapy to continue her recovery.

If you would like to help with her medical bills, the link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.