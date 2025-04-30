1 month after home destroyed in plane crash, Brooklyn Park family rebuilding from rubble

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — Looking through a windowless pane upon the month-old wreckage of their Brooklyn Park home, Ken Tobacman and Mary Butler watched as remnants of their home appeared in the rubble.

“So you look at the rubble, and it’s indistinguishable. And then you keep looking at it, and it starts to take shape,” Butler said on Tuesday.

“Every time we come here, I find another piece of wreckage that looks familiar,” Tobacman added.

The couple lived in the house on the 10700 block of Kyle Avenue North for 20 years until it was destroyed a month ago when a plane crashed into it, just after air traffic control lost contact with the pilot.

The pilot, 63-year-old Terry Dolan, was killed. Investigators, in their most recent report, said controllers last heard from Dolan when they gave him clearance to land.

Tobacman and Butler offered condolences to Dolan’s family in their first on-camera interview since the crash on Tuesday, as they pick up the pieces and work toward rebuilding.

They lost their cat and everything but the clothes on their backs, but more than anything, they expressed thanks to each other, their dog “Kaboom,” and to the many first responders, family, friends, and total strangers who, they said, had showered them with support.

Tobacman was inside the house as the plane dove nose-first from the sky.

“I was eating lunch, and I heard a big boom and a crash, and the lights went out, a little flash, and I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t hear a plane,” he shared.

“And I got around the corner towards where the bedrooms are, and I could see smoke coming back, and the little pedestal bed that the cat liked to sleep on was in flames. So at that point, I knew I had to get out.”

There was no time to grab shoes or a coat; he just dashed for the door as 20 years of memories — and the roof under which they raised two daughters — turned to ash.

“At that point, it was really clear that the whole house was gone,” Tobacman said.

“That left me just stunned. I just didn’t know what to do. I mean, what do you do when everything you have is suddenly in flames?”

Butler found out minutes later, after she returned from a walk with the dog.

“There was nothing particularly miraculous about my getting out of the house. It’s just that’s where the plane hit, and I happened to be in the part of the house that didn’t go up right away,” Tobacman said, turning to his wife.

“So, I’m still here, and she’s still here, and the dog’s still here.”

“In a way, it feels an awful lot like a snuffing out of who you are,” Bulter shared. “…Because all of those stories, they’re not gone, but the ability to walk through your house and just touch that memory, physically, is gone, and that’s a loss that deserves some space for the grief that goes with it.”

“It’s not easy to lose your home and everything that you own and a portion of your life that’s not there anymore,” Tobacman said.

“But it is possible to move on, and we’re, fortunately, in a position where I think we can make that happen… It’s just a hard job, and it’s taking a lot of effort, not just from us but everybody around us as well.”

Their to-do list remained miles long on Tuesday. The couple spent the weekend buying up essentials for their rental home.

They plan to rebuild on the site of their former home. The cost of the cleanup and constructing a new house has been estimated to exceed their insurance coverage limit, Butler said, adding that it remains unclear how much of it they will be made whole for.

The family set up a GoFundMe page for those wishing to help out.