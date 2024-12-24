1 killed in Florida boat explosion

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Florida, an investigation is looking into a deadly boat explosion at a marina.

The boat was at the dock shortly before 6 p.m. before smoke was seen coming from the back.

Several people ran before the explosion tore the boat in half. One person was killed while five others were injured. Three of them suffered major injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The Coast Guard was called in to help as investigators search for the cause of the blast.