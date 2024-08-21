1 injured in Rochester house fire

(ABC 6 News) — At 10:28 AM on Wednesday morning, Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 3616 48th Street SW.

According to a press release from RFD, one person was in the basement where the fire had started. The first crew to arrive located the victim, the fire had been extinguished, and there was light smoke in the structure.

The E5 Crew started life saving measures on the victim while T12 searched the home to ensure that there were no additional victims in the home, and the building was ventilated to remove smoke.

RFD crews worked with Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service to provide medical care to the patient and transporting the victim out of the basement and into the ambulance. The victim was transported by MCAS.

There was minimal fire damage to contents in the basement and the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.