$1.5 million in funding heading to MLK Park in Rochester

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester park is about to get a big investment for some major upgrades.

The investment is to the tune of $1.5 million, all headed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park via the National Park Service.

It will pay for a planned project for a splash pad, resurfaced basketball courts, build a new bathroom, accessible playground equipment, and even add Wi-Fi services.

The project’s next step is to create a timeline and construction schedule.

In light of that money, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in part:

“We are grateful for the continued support and welcome this exciting news about the federal grant. This grant will provide the much-needed improvements to one of Rochester’s oldest and highly utilized parks, particularly by underrepresented communities.”