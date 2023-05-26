(ABC 6 News) – Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? There are some fun events planned around the area as well as ceremonies and services that honor those American Service Members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. Below is a list of some events.
Have an event we missed? Email us at news@kaaltv.com.
Saturday, May 27
3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Corvette Show and Cruise
8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac
1000 12th St. SW
Rochester, MN
Nation of Patriots Flag Tour
1:00 p.m. ceremony with luncheon to follow
American Legion Post 56
142 N Broadway Ave.
Albert Lea, MN
Rochester Farmers Market
7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Graham Park
112 Arena Dr. SE
Rochester, MN
Memorial Day Weekend Flea Market
Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Sat/Sun, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Freeborn County Fairgrounds
Albert Lea, MN
Greenwood Plants Kids Flag Craft
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
6904 18th Ave. NW
Rochester, MN
Carnival at Apache Mall
11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday
Apache Mall
Rochester, MN
Rochester FC vs Minneapolis City SC
7:00 p.m.
RCTC Stadium
Rochester, MN
Sunday, May 28
Preston Memorial Event
1:30 p.m. – Music | 2:00 p.m. – Program
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
715 Hwy 52, Preston, MN
Nation of Patriots Flag Tour
9:15 a.m. ceremony at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery; flag arrives at VFW at 12:00 p.m.
VFW Post 733
1603 S Monroe Ave.
Mason City, IA
Greenwood Plants Kids Flag Craft
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
6904 18th Ave. NW
Rochester, MN
Dover Evergreen Cemetery Fundraiser Breakfast
8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Dover Town Hall
Dover, MN
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Service at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial
Procession begins at 9:45 a.m. | Program begins at 12:00 p.m.
Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial
Rochester, MN
Memorial Day Service, Coffee Fellowship
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
South Zumbro Lutheran Church
68905 280th Ave.
Kasson, MN
Memorial Day Program
202 Parkway Ave. S
Lanesboro, MN
Memorial Day Fun Show
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Ukkestad Arena
30153 Sherwood St.
Rushford, MN
Fleet Farm Salutes Taps Across America
3:00 p.m.
Fleet Farm
4891 Maine Ave. SE
Rochester, MN
Memorial Day Picnic
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Foster-Arends Park
Rochester, MN