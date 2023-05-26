(ABC 6 News) – Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? There are some fun events planned around the area as well as ceremonies and services that honor those American Service Members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. Below is a list of some events.

Saturday, May 27

3rd Annual Memorial Day Weekend Corvette Show and Cruise

8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac

1000 12th St. SW

Rochester, MN

Nation of Patriots Flag Tour

1:00 p.m. ceremony with luncheon to follow

American Legion Post 56

142 N Broadway Ave.

Albert Lea, MN

Rochester Farmers Market

7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Graham Park

112 Arena Dr. SE

Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Weekend Flea Market

Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Sat/Sun, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Freeborn County Fairgrounds

Albert Lea, MN

Greenwood Plants Kids Flag Craft

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

6904 18th Ave. NW

Rochester, MN

Carnival at Apache Mall

11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

Apache Mall

Rochester, MN

Rochester FC vs Minneapolis City SC

7:00 p.m.

RCTC Stadium

Rochester, MN

Sunday, May 28

Preston Memorial Event

1:30 p.m. – Music | 2:00 p.m. – Program

Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery

715 Hwy 52, Preston, MN

Nation of Patriots Flag Tour

9:15 a.m. ceremony at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery; flag arrives at VFW at 12:00 p.m.

VFW Post 733

1603 S Monroe Ave.

Mason City, IA

Greenwood Plants Kids Flag Craft

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

6904 18th Ave. NW

Rochester, MN

Dover Evergreen Cemetery Fundraiser Breakfast

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Dover Town Hall

Dover, MN

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Service at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial

Procession begins at 9:45 a.m. | Program begins at 12:00 p.m.

Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial

Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Service, Coffee Fellowship

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

South Zumbro Lutheran Church

68905 280th Ave.

Kasson, MN

Memorial Day Program

202 Parkway Ave. S

Lanesboro, MN

Memorial Day Fun Show

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ukkestad Arena

30153 Sherwood St.

Rushford, MN

Fleet Farm Salutes Taps Across America

3:00 p.m.

Fleet Farm

4891 Maine Ave. SE

Rochester, MN

Memorial Day Picnic

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Foster-Arends Park

Rochester, MN