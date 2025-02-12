Yet another round of snow on the way Friday

It’s an active week of winter weather! A storm system will bring accumulating snow Wednesday. Another one, developing late this week, will bring snowfall Friday.

Amounts are still uncertain with the Friday storm system, but from Tuesday’s perspective, it looks like it could bring a little more than we’re going to see Wednesday.

In addition to another round of snow, more cold air will move in behind this storm system. Temperatures will remain well below average not only late this weekend, but through all of next week.