Wrapping Up The Week Warm & Humid

The summer vibes are continuing for our “Finally Friday”, with highs back into the upper 80s & lower 90s this afternoon. A few showers will clip the area early on, with pop-up storms once again in the forecast for the afternoon & evening.

We’ll be watching these closely, not-so-much for the severe threat, but for the outside activities, such as the Pine Island Cheese Fest & Friday Night LIVE in Mason City, as the storms will bring lightning, pockets of heavy rain, and possibility for small hail.

We will copy/paste Friday’s forecast into Saturday, as more or less of the same can be expected. Highs are once again in the upper 80s to the lower 90s not just on Saturday, but Sunday & into next Monday as well. Scattered storms are back Monday, after a relatively dry Sunday (aside from a very hit & miss t-shower chance).