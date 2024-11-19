Wintry Wednesday with light, blowing snow and occasionally reduced visibility

A large storm system is spread out across the center of the country Tuesday, bringing snow to the Dakotas and rain as far east as the Appalachian Mountains. Clouds will linger through most of tonight, with some minor clearing possible late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Snow showers are on the way for Wednesday. While snowfall totals will not be impressive, generally less than 1 inch, the combination of snow showers and strong wind will occasionally lower visibility for drivers and make for some slick spots. Being the first snow of the season, make sure you’re ready for a slower commute and give other drivers plenty of space.

After Wednesday’s snow showers, colder air will hold tight over the region and keep our highs in the 30s for the rest of the week into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures get a quick bump into the lower 40s Sunday, the drop again through next week. By Thanksgiving Day, highs will remain in the 20s and stay there into Friday.

Quick reminder: even though snowfall totals won’t be impressive Wednesday, it will be enough snow and wind to have an impact on your commute. Take it easy out there.