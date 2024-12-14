Wintry precipitation through Saturday, icy road conditions expected

Happy Saturday everyone! Today (Saturday), is an ALERT DAY for our area due to the likelihood of wintry precipitation throughout the day and into the evening hours. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all of the ABC 6 viewing area until early Sunday morning.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow showers are currently making their way through northern Iowa and into southeastern Minnesota this morning. Surface temperatures are below, and may well remain below, freezing today, with temperatures actually warmer just above the surface. This temperature profile will likely lead to a continued mix of freezing rain, sleet and some snow, but icing is the main concern through this evening.

Any accumulations are expected to remain limited, with ice accumulations ranging from 0.1″-0.2″, with snow accumulations anywhere from a trace to 2″. Northern Iowa has the best chance at seeing higher snow and ice totals, but any snow/ice on the roads is no good for travel. Taking it slow is going to be key today if you have to do any driving.

There are already road icing and crash reports coming out of Albert Lea as of around 8:45AM this morning, so conditions are already on the down trend. Additionally, if you are commuting down south into central and eastern Iowa today, keep in mind that there is an ICE STORM WARNING in those locations, where significant icing and hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Wintry precipitation comes to an end tonight across the area, with a stray rain/snow shower or two possible into the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover just below freezing across the area into tonight thanks to continued cloud cover.

Sunday, temperatures climb into the upper 30F’s for most of the area, helping to melt any residual snow and/or ice on the roadways that may not yet be treated. We’ll have overcast skies and the potential for dense fog across the area through the entirety of the day as well as into Sunday night. No fog headlines for now, but will provide updates as they come out.

Could see a stray rain shower or two Monday morning as another disturbance passes us by to the north, but most of our area should remain dry. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30F’s Monday ahead of an advancing cold front.

Most of next week looks quiet for the time being, with dropping temperatures throughout the week. May have to add a slight chance of snow Tuesday night, but no big snow event looks likely at this time. Single digit lows look to make their return by the middle of the week, with highs in the low 20F’s.