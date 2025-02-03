Wintry precipitation possible again Wednesday

After precipitation comes to an end Monday morning, attention turns to another winter system that will track through the area on Wednesday.

Model guidance is in good agreement that an area of low pressure will track along the jet stream and into Minnesota Wednesday. This will bring the return of wintry precipitation chances Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

High temperatures will rebound into the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s on Wednesday, as warm air pushes northward ahead of the approaching low/trough. Air temperatures just above the surface are likely to be slightly warmer than at the surface.

With that said, precipitation type is going to be a headache to map out. There are also still questions of how much moisture will be available as this system passes through. The brunt of the forcing will be well to the north of our area, with greater instability and moisture supply to the south of our area as well.

This puts southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa in a zone of uncertainty with not only precipitation type, but with precipitation coverage as well. All that to say, there is still a degree of uncertainty with how Wednesday will play out. The one element model guidance does agree on, however, is that the window for precipitation will be Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Current snowfall projects have only an inch or two of snow falling across most of the area, with higher totals north and east of the area. Freezing rain accumulation is still in question at this time, and will largely depend on the temperature profile of the atmosphere when the event arrives.

Either way, Wednesday could be a bit messy across the area, and you will want to stay tuned throughout the next few days for the latest updates and information as they become available.