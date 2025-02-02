Wintry precipitation chances return Sunday night into Monday morning

Another winter system will enter Minnesota Sunday evening, and track across the state Sunday night into Monday morning. While the brunt of this system is likely to miss us to the north, chances of wintry precipitation remain possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

After clouds break up briefly Sunday afternoon, skies become more cloud filled once again Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. A push of moisture currently draped across northern California will quickly approach the area Sunday and into Sunday night.

Upper level forcing will be strongest across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, along with moisture ability. However, the close proximity of this system to our local area will lead to the chance for wintry precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning.

Recent trends in some modeling suggest that temperatures will remain warm enough across our area Sunday night, that any precipitation remains in the form of rain, especially south of I-90. However, lows for Sunday night are currently in the mid to upper 20F’s at the surface. This raises a freezing rain concern if temperatures just above the surface are above freezing.

A majority of models that support more widespread precipitation across our area, however, indicate that temperatures will be just above freezing at the surface Sunday night into Monday morning. It all comes down to southerly winds and how far north the warm nose of air is able to make it. If temperatures remain cold enough for all snow, accumulations look to remain under 1″, with the heftier totals remaining closer to the Twin Cities.

Regardless, a mixture of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow is possible during this time window, and while no significant ice/snow/rain accumulations are anticipated, road conditions will be slick in spots for areas that receive precipitation.

Any precipitation across the area will come to an end Monday morning as low pressure continues to push east. While the more significant snow totals are projected to be north of the area, any shift south in the storm track could lead to higher snow totals locally.

For now, any impacts look to be limited to north of I-90 Sunday night into Monday morning, with minor snow/ice accumulations expected. Not everyone will see precipitation, and there is even the chance that most of our area remains dry. Still a lot to monitor for the time being, so check back Sunday for the latest information!