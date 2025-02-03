Wintry mix, snow possible Wednesday

An active weather pattern is looking to take shape across the region as we head through the first week of February with another system likely bringing wintry precipitation on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Two systems will split the area with one heading across northern Minnesota and southern Canada, while another passes through Iowa and Missouri.

We’ll likely see enough energy and moisture to lead to some wintry precipitation beginning sometime on Wednesday morning and lasting into the night.

Temperatures will be important in which type of precipitation falls. As of Monday morning, it’s looking like we’ll see a mixed bag across our area of freezing rain and snow. Accumulations of up to 1″ is possible which may lead to some slippery roads. The bulk of snow accumulations are expected to stay north across much of central and northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Precipitation is expected to end late Wednesday night into early Thursday.