Wintry mix, snow likely Wednesday

Wintry precipitation is back on the table for Wednesday as a system passes through the Weather First area.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow will be likely around lunchtime into the afternoon before gradually ending Wednesday evening.

Snow accumulations are expected to be light around or less than 0.5″ for most.

There may be some light icing for areas near and south of the I-90 corridor especially in North Iowa where a glaze of ice is possible which may lead to some slippery roads on untreated surfaces.