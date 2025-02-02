Wintry mix possible tonight, Monday and Wednesday, much cooler this week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Temperatures unfortunately did not get as warm as expected today across southeastern Minnesota thanks to cloud cover hanging around longer than expected. We are catching a brief break from the clouds late this afternoon, but the cloud will increase again over the next few hours as another storm system approaches from the west.

A band of enhanced lift will develop across central Minnesota this evening and overnight tonight, resulting in light to moderate snow primarily to the north of our area. Temperatures will be just below freezing near the surface overnight, with temperatures aloft near to slightly above freezing. This results in a chance for freezing rain during the overnight hours and into Monday morning, especially north of I-90.

Ice accumulations will be limited to a few hundredths of an inch, with any snow accumulations amounting to under 1″ for counties north of I-90. This wintry precipitation will move in later this evening from west to east, and linger across the area until mid morning Monday. Roads will be slick in spots during the Monday morning commute, so plan accordingly and allow yourself some extra time when heading out.

Precipitation chances come to an end Monday afternoon, giving way to cloudy skies. Highs will be around 30F across southeastern Minnesota, and in the low 30F’s across northern Iowa.

Clouds decrease Monday night, with northwest winds transporting colder air southward. Lows will bottom out in the single digits across the area, making for the first cold night in quite some time!

Clouds increase Tuesday, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20F’s. Attention turns to another winter system Wednesday. Model guidance is in good agreement in a system passing through southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday afternoon and evening, but lacks consensus on precipitation type. Temperatures will reach the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s Wednesday, so we will be walking the freezing line once again.

Regardless, the bulk of the forcing and moisture availability looks to remain north, south and east of the area as of now, resulting in snow/ice accumulation totals remaining on the lower end. Plenty of time for things to change, however!

Highs remain in the 20F’s through the remainder of the week, with another light snow chance arriving next Saturday. A lot to keep an eye over the next week, and thankfully no extreme cold in our immediate future for the time being! Many of us just want the snow!