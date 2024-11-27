Wintry cold to last through this coming weekend

As of Wednesday afternoon, a surge of colder, arctic air is already pushing through Minnesota into Iowa, and more of that is on the way for the weekend ahead.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon already started falling into the lower 20s, and Thanksgiving Day will have similar temperatures with a bit more wind. Wind chills will be in the single digits to lower teens through Thanksgiving Day. Occasional flurries are possible on Thanksgiving Day and skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Friday through the weekend will be even colder with high temperatures remaining in the teens. As it remains breezy, wind chills will be wandering around zero from Friday into the start of next week. The mornings will be the coldest, of course, with wind chills in the single digits below zero.

Despite the active, passing cold fronts, we’re not looking at more than a few flurries through Thursday. Dry weather continues with the cold weekend, and looks to last through next week.

High temperatures will begin to rebound slightly after Monday as highs will be back to the upper 20s and lower 30s.