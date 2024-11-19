Wintry cold, snow showers likely Wednesday

The first blast of winter is on the way with cold and snow showers likely on Wednesday.

The storm system that brought rain to the area on Monday and Tuesday morning will slowly meander across the area into Wednesday allowing colder Canadian air to funnel in.

Additional energy and moisture will slide through the area, and with cold temperatures in place, scattered snow showers will be likely on and off through the morning and afternoon hours.

The wind will also be gusty up to 30 MPH possible at times which may lead to some lower visibility under any intense snow bands that may develop.

Snow accumulations are possible and expected to be light and generally under one inch with minimal impacts, however a few slippery stretches on roads, bridges and overpasses are possible.

It’ll be a cold day with high temperatures likely only managing the middle 30s which is well below average for late November.