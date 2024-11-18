Wintry chill to grip the area for the second half of the week

Temperatures will feel quite a bit like winter during the second half of the week.

As an area of low pressure will track through the area and stall to our north, cold air will wrap around the backside of the low and funnel into the Upper Midwest by Tuesday night. Low’s Tuesday night will drop to around the freezing level, with high temperatures Wednesday only making it into the mid to upper 30s.

Additional energy will rotate through, and with enough moisture and cold air in place, scattered snow showers and/or flurries are possible with minor accumulations possible mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The cold air doesn’t budge through the remainder of the extended forecast. The jet stream will be located predominantly to the south of our area through the beginning of next week, allowing persistent Canadian air to filter into the northern United States and hang around for the foreseeable future. That said, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s through the middle of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of near-average temperatures in the November 25th to December 1st period. The average high temperature during that period is around the upper 30s.