Winter storm to bring snow to the area Saturday

A winter storm system will pass through the region for the first half of the weekend with accumulating snow looking likely.

Light snow will be possible beginning late Friday night becoming more likely through the day on Saturday before wrapping up by late Saturday night.

It’s still too early to determine what any potential snow amounts may be as this system hasn’t developed yet as its energy is still over the Pacific Ocean, but details and more specifics should become a bit clearer on Thursday.

However, accumulations are looking more likely near and north of I-90 and certainly possible across North Iowa.