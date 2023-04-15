Winter Has Returned… For Now

Just when people thought we were done getting snow, think again. We start out with showers initially before switching over to snow overnight as we cool off into Sunday morning. Snow showers remain possible on and off throughout the day Sunday.

With warmer weather we experienced this past week, this will help melt a lot of the snow almost immediately after hitting the surface. As such, almost all accumulations are expected to be on elevated surfaces and over grass.

Temperatures will continue to plummet. Most will be lucky to even see 40°F on Sunday before we’re back in the 50s and 60s heading into the work week. Tuesday will be the best day for any outdoor activities this week.

More rain pops up in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday during the upcoming work week.