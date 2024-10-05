Windy weekend continues, much cooler to start next week

Happy Saturday! Beside the gusty southerly winds, it has been a beautiful day across the Weather First area. We have had plenty of sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase later this afternoon and through the evening hours as a cold front passes through.

Winds shift behind the cold front tonight to out of the northwest, bringing in much cooler air for our Sunday. It will remain breezy, with winds of 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 60F’s! Plenty of sunshine will help mitigate the coolness, but with the stronger winds, there certainly will be a bit of a chill in the air.

We keep the sunshine and we stay dry for the week ahead. A few afternoon clouds are likely Monday, but not expecting any precipitation with this increase in the clouds. High pressure builds in from the southwest, keeping skies blue and bright through the end of the workweek. There are no appreciable precipitation chances in the next 10 days at this time.

Temperatures are going to be cooler to start, but we add a few degrees to the daily high temperatures each day as we head through the week. Looking at seasonable temperatures on Sunday and Monday, warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday, with summer like warmth returning to southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa late next week and into the following weekend, with high temperatures nearing or slightly exceeding 80F!

Too soon to say if we will threaten any record highs for the time of year, but it certainly does appear that we will stay warm and dry through next week!