Windy Wednesday with chance of shower, isolated thunderstorm

A shower or isolated thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday along with winds that will ramp up throughout the day.

A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM for the entire Weather First area as gusts up to 45 MPH will be possible at times.

A storm system will continue to slowly meander around the area, and combined with afternoon instability, will be enough to pop a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe.

Severe weather is not expected as that threat is further to the north towards the Twin Cities from eastern Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin.

However, a strong thunderstorm is possible that may produce small hail.

Temperatures will be warm, but it will be less humid. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.