Windy Thursday with quiet weather through Friday, snow likely into the weekend

Quiet weather is expected through the rest of the week with a storm system setting its eye on the Weather First area with snow likely heading into the weekend.

Thursday will be a very windy day as gusts up to 50 mph are possible at times. A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect from mid-morning until early evening. The sky will become sunny with high temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s, however it’ll feel much colder as wind chills will be in the teens throughout much of the day due to the gusty winds.

Clouds will build on Friday ahead of a storm system. The day will start cold with temperatures in the single digits before climbing to near average with highs in the middle 20s.

Light snow is possible late Friday night and continuing through much of the day on Saturday before ending by evening. There is still some uncertainty on amounts as the track and strength of the system continues to shift, but higher impact snow is expected near the I-94 corridor and much less with a sharp cutoff near I-90.

Temperatures are expected to cool off over the weekend into next week with highs in the lower 20s on Saturday and middle teens on Sunday and Monday. Night lows will dip to near zero degrees by Sunday morning and a bit below zero early next week.