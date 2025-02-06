Windy Thursday, quiet and cold Friday

Icy conditions are likely to linger into Thursday morning on untreated surfaces. Otherwise, a decrease in cloud cover and more sunshine will help to get rid of some of that ice.

Although temperatures will be a bit higher Thursday, it’s going to feel cold through the entirety of the day thanks to a strong wind. Gusts out of the west have the potential of reaching 45 MPH at times Thursday, and wind chills will remain in the single digits to teens.

There will be more sunshine Thursday followed by more clouds Friday. However, with a lighter wind and seasonably cold temperatures Friday, it should be a more comfortable day.

This is all followed by the year’s first decent opportunity of accumulating snow on Saturday.