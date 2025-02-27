Windy Friday with spotty showers possible; colder into the weekend

A cold front is expected to pass through the Weather First area on Friday leading to the chance of a few spotty showers and much cooler weather as the weekend begins.

A strong low pressure system will pass through the northern Great Lakes region and slide a cold front through the area from late morning into the afternoon. There may be enough energy and moisture to pop a few isolated showers as colder air aloft surges in behind the front. Some snowflakes may even be possible.

The wind will be the main story of the day as the strong low pressure system will develop to a very tight pressure gradient across the region with wind gusts up to 45-50 mph possible at times.

Temperatures will be similar to where they’ve been the last few days with highs expecting to be in the middle-to-upper 40s.

Cold air will rush in behind the front with temperatures dropping into the upper teens by Saturday morning with wind chills in the single digits. The wind will gradually lighten through Friday night into Saturday morning.

Despite sunshine, it’ll be a much colder day on Saturday with high temperatures near 30° which is right around average for the start of March. Temperatures are expected to dip back down into the middle teens by Sunday morning.

The cold spell will be brief as high temperatures push to near 40° by Sunday under a mainly sunny sky.