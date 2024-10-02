Windy, dry Wednesday; cooling down Thursday

Thanks to a strong wind, warm temperatures, and low humidity, there is an elevated risk of fire danger across the area through Wednesday afternoon to early evening. Winds will begin to back off later this evening and temperatures will drop quite a bit overnight.

Another cold front will push through the region late tonight, early Thursday, making for a cooler and less windy Thursday.

Highs will make it to about 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, so it will remain mild, just not as warm as our Wednesday has been. This cooler air will linger through Friday before temperatures climb back to around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Yet another cold front is going to move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late Saturday, bringing temperatures back down to more seasonable levels for the second half of the weekend.

No substantive rain is on the way any time soon, and the dry weather pattern will continue through next week as well.