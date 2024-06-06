Windy, cooler Thursday with low humidity

Thursday will be a pleasant day with low humidity, however the wind will remain elevated.

A low pressure system over the northern Great Lakes will wraparound some moisture with clouds increasing through the day after the sunny start.

Any showers will stay north across far eastern Minnesota and into western and central Wisconsin.

The wind will also ramp up again. While it won’t be as windy as Wednesday, gusts up to 40 MPH are possible at times.

Temperatures will be below average, and combined with dew points in the 40s, it’ll be a fairly pleasant day despite the wind with highs expecting to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.