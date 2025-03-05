Winds relax early Thursday, more sunshine ahead, and spring warmth early next week

Conditions are slowly improving across the area late Wednesday as the snow has come to an end and winds will gradually relax Wednesday evening. Winds will be substantially lighter overnight through Thursday along with more sunshine for the next couple days.

Temperatures are going to remain on the cooler side yet still very close to the average temperatures for early March. It’s going to be a brisk start to Thursday with temperatures in the teens. Highs will remain in the 30s from Thursday through Saturday before getting a bump into the mid-40s Sunday afternoon.

A smaller storm system will skirt parts of north Iowa, mainly south of Mason City, from Thursday night into Friday morning. Some brief, light snow is possible around Mason City and Charles City and to the south around daybreak Friday. Otherwise, we’re in the clear for awhile from any rain and snow.

The weekend is going to be chilly to start with lows in the teens Saturday morning and highs just barely above freezing Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be milder.

Highs return to more April-like levels next week! Temperatures will reach the 50s with sunshine from Monday through Wednesday. The end of the week will be slightly cooler, but highs will still run above average, in the upper 40s.