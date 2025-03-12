Winds increase Thursday, along with temperatures

The warming trend across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa has begun, with highs in the mid 50F’s across most of the region Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue their uphill slide tonight, with lows only dropping into the low to mid 30F’s for most locations. Skies will remain clear other than a few high, thin cirrus clouds passing by.

Sunshine sticks around most of Thursday, although it may become more filtered at times due to thickening cirrostratus clouds during the afternoon.

Despite any cloud cover that we see Thursday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60F’s across the area, due in part to increasingly breezy southerly winds. Winds will be out of the south between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times during the afternoon.

These winds only increase going into Thursday night, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Continued southerly flow during the overnight hours will lead to low temperatures only dropping to around 50F! This is over 10F above the average high for this time of year for perspective.

Clouds increase Thursday night into Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds through Friday afternoon. Southerly winds continue to intensify ahead of a strengthening low pressure that will begin approaching the area. Winds will range between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times.

Resulting temperatures of this continued southerly flow Friday afternoon will likely reach 70F across the area! There is even a chance for some locations to see record highs Friday!

Enjoy the warmth, because a bout of colder weather arrives this weekend!