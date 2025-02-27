Winds escalate Thursday and Friday, ushering in a cooler Saturday

Thursday will be turning breezy and is going to feel a bit cooler, although temperatures remain above average for the end of February.

A wave of low pressure swings out of Canada and through the Great Lakes Friday. That’s going to increase winds Friday with the possibility of wind gusts of 45mph and higher.

Behind that system, winds will back off Friday night but will continue to deliver colder, Canadian air into southern Minnesota and north Iowa. High temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees Saturday before turning milder Sunday into next week.